Wheelchair Cricket Tri-Series: Madhya Pradesh win both their matches on opening day

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday won both of their matches in the ongoing Wheelchair Cricket Tri-Series here in Indore.

The Madhya Pradesh Wheelchair Disabled Sports Association organized the 20 over format tournament here at Emerald Heights International School.

In the opener, after winning the toss, Madhya Pradesh scored 202 runs for 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, the Gujarat team scored 142 runs for 8 wickets in which Madhya Pradesh Wheelchair Cricket Team won by 60 runs.

In the second match, Chhattisgarh won the toss and batted first. They scored 81 runs in 18 overs. In reply, Madhya Pradesh achieved the target by scoring 83 runs in 8 overs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM IST there will be a knock-out match between Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. After that, the final will be held at 12:00 PM IST.

"The differently-abled teams of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh were part of this Tri-Series. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat team are playing in this tri-series, it's the two days which started from Sunday, two matches are played on March 20 and two will be played tomorrow with final on March 21," Sayyed Shahzad Ali, President Wheel Chair Disabled Sports Association, told ANI.

"The winning team will be given prize money of Rs 11,000, all the facilities have been mobilized with the help of sponsors. After the interstate, the player will be selected and given a chance in the national team after seeing his performance, preparations for national and international are also going on. World Cup is about to be held in the month of November December," he added.

"There is lack of facilities, till now we are struggling, Indore collector had provided us 15 wheelchairs, Emerald School provided a good ground to play cricket and other sponsored facilities have been provided. We expect cooperation from the government to give us facilities to promote this game," said Shahzad Ali.

The collector of Indore praised Sayyed Shahzad Ali for organizing such a tournament to motivate players.

"Shahzad Ali has played the lead role for this tournament, motivated the players. Players are playing with great enthusiasm, BCCI has formed a committee identifying four types of different disabilities, they are studying it," said Manish Singh the Indore Collector.

( With inputs from ANI )

