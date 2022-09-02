Stepping Stones organises inter-school speech contest

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

Stepping Stones High School (SSHS) organised an inter-school virtual speech competition recently to make the students confident and better orators. The judges were Mini Maria, Dr Mansi Karajgaonkar and Dr Kejal Bharsakhale.

The participating schools included Silver Oaks International School, Hyderabad,

Nath Valley School (NVS), SSHS (both from Aurangabad), The Bishop's School Camp, Pune, The Emerald Heights International School, Indore, Utpal Shanghvi Global School, Aditya Birla World Academy, (both from Mumbai), Golden Jubilee School, Jalna, The Bishop's Co Ed School Kalyani Nagar, Pune, Delhi Public School Rohini, Delhi and The Heritage School, Kolkata.

The participants delivered their speeches with great confidence. They showed great fervour and poise in their respective presentation. All the judges were highly impressed by the performance of students. Principal Dr Angelo Michael D'Cruize declared the results as follows: First – SSHS, Aurangabad; Second - The Emerald Heights International School, Indore and Aditya Birla World Academy, Mumbai and Third- The Bishop's Co Ed School Kalyani Nagar, Pune and NVS, Aurangabad.