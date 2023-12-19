When and Where to Watch Live Streaming of IPL 2024 Auction

The mini-auction of the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be conducted on Tuesday in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena. In total 333 players will go under the hammer and the teams will spend around ₹250 crore to fill the 77 available slots in their team.
The IPL Auction 2024 will be televised on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports however will not stream the auction, if you are on your phone or laptop, you can stream the auction on Jio Cinema.The IPL Auction will start at 1 PM IST.
Totalpurseremainingwitheachsides
Gujarat Titans (GT): Rs 38.15 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Rs 34 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rs 32.7 crore
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Rs 31.4 crore
Punjab Kings (PBKS): Rs 29.1 crore
Delhi Capitals (DC): Rs 28.95 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Rs 23.25 crore
Mumbai Indians (MI): Rs 17.75 crore
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Rs 14.5 crore
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Rs 13.15 crore