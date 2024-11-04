Rinku Singh Buys New House in Aligarh After Being Retained For 13 Crore By KKR Ahead of IPL 2025

Rinku Singh, the talented wicketkeeper-batsman has recently purchased a new house in his hometown of Aligarh. This acquisition comes on the heels of his impressive retention by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a staggering INR 13 crore ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Rinku Singh, who has garnered attention for his explosive batting and remarkable performances in the previous IPL seasons, is a rising star in Indian cricket. he left-handed Indian batter has reportedly bought a new home in the Ozone City of the Golden Estate. As per Dainik Jagran, the registration for the 500-square yard house was finalised in the Kol tehsil registration office on Wednesday.

The Ozone City chairman Praveen Mangla was present during the housewarming event of the house and handed over the keys of the house. During the event, his family members including his father Khen Chand and Beena Devi. KKR made some bold calls on October 31, on the deadline day of submitting their retentions. The franchise opted to retain Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh and left out their title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer. KKR retained Rinku Singh (Rs 13 Crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 12 Crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 12 Crore), Andre Russell (Rs 12 Crore), Harshit Rana (Rs 4 Crore) and Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 Crore). KKR go into the auction with Rs 51 crore in their purse.

