IPL 2025: Parthiv Patel Set to Join Gujarat Titans as Batting Mentor - Reports

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel is set to join the Gujarat Titans as the batting mentor for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. According to a report by the Times of India, Patel will join the coaching staff led by Ashish Nehra.

Patel’s appointment follows the departure of South African legend Gary Kirsten, who left his role as head coach to take over as the white-ball head coach for the Pakistan cricket team. Kirsten’s exit left a notable gap in the Gujarat Titans’ coaching setup as they prepare for IPL 2025.

Read Also | IPL 2025: RCB Faces Karnataka Government Pressure to Sign Local Talent For Mega-Auction: Report

The official announcement regarding Patel's appointment is expected soon. With extensive IPL experience, he is anticipated to provide valuable guidance to the batting unit of the Ahmedabad-based franchise, which is captained by Shubman Gill.

In the IPL, Patel began his career with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from 2008 to 2010 and went on to play for several teams, including the Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians. He participated in 139 IPL matches and scored more than 2,800 runs at a strike rate of 120, with 13 half-centuries.

After retiring from all forms of cricket in December 2020, Patel took on a scouting role with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and has also made a name for himself as a commentator during IPL matches and international games.