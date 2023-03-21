Whole bowling group deserves this Player of the Match award: Delhi Capitals' Marizanne Kapp

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 : After registering a thumping 9-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Marizanne Kapp believes her whole bowling group deserves this Player of the Match award.

An all-round show from Delhi Capitals marked by a top-notch spell from Marizanne Kapp and explosive knocks from Alice Capsey and Shafali Verma helped them chase down the target of 110 runs in just nine overs to clinch a nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League (WPL) match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

On a pitch that aid the fast bowlers, Marizanne received some swings to keep a tight hold on Mumbai batters in Power-play, dismissing Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt on consecutive deliveries to finish with 2-13 in four overs. Kapp's top-notch spell fetched her player of the match award.

"To be honest, the whole bowling group deserves this award. Everyone bowled well today. On this wicket, every time we win the toss I want to bowl first because the ball does quite a bit. Just happy with the win and the performance," Kapp said in a post-match presentation.

"I think the more I play, the more I read the wicket and my bowling gets better. The catches this team has been taking has been amazing. Been a while since I've seen a performance like this, and the team has been working really hard and well together," she added.

With the win over Mumbai, DC is at the top of the points table with five wins and two losses in seven matches. They have a total of 10 points. Mumbai Indians have similar performances but have been pushed down to the second spot due to lesser run rate.

Coming to the match, chasing 110 runs, Delhi Capitals were off to an aggressive start. Openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma attacked MI bowlers right from the first over. Shafali smashed Issy Wong for three fours in the second over taking Delhi's score to 22/0. The fourth over was prolific for DC as its batters smashed Saika Ishaque for 17 runs, including a four by Lanning and two boundaries by Shafali. DC reached the 50-run mark in 4 overs.

Hayley Matthews took the first wicket for MI, dismissing Shafali for 33, which she had made of 15 balls. The knock consisted of six fours and a six. Shafali was stumped by Yastika Bhatia.This brought Alice Capsey to the crease.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, DC was 67/1, with Lanning (29*) and Capsey (2*) unbeaten at the crease. Matthews was smashed for three sixes and a four by Capsey in the seventh over.DC reached the 100-run mark in just 8.3 overs.

Delhi finished their innings at 110/1 in nine overs. Lanning was unbeaten at 32 of 22 balls with four boundaries and a six. Capsey played an explosive knock of 38 in just 17 balls with one four and five sixes.

Earlier, a superb show by Delhi Capitals bowlers, particularly pacers, helped them restrict Mumbai Indians to just 109/8 in their 20 overs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor