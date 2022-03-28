WI vs Eng: Strong bowling attack provide hosts with 10-wicket victory in 3rd Test

A complete fiery bowling attack provided West Indies with a ten-wicket victory over England in the third and final Test, here in Saint George's, Grenada.

With this win, West Indies have clinched the three-match Test series with a 1-0 lead, as the first two matches ended in a draw.

Resuming Day 5 at 103/8, England batters Chris Woakes and Jack Leach tried to anchor the innings for the visitors as they were left with just 10 run lead.

Kemar Roach struck them hard and dismissed the duo and their batting run at 120, thus providing his side with a target of 28 runs.

Coming to bat, West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell make it look like a cakewalk and chased down the target in mere 5 overs and ended the match with a ten-wicket victory over the Three Lions.

Earlier, West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva scored an unbeaten ton and all-rounder Kyle Mayers scalped five wickets to dismantle England's batting line-up.

Brief score: England 204, 120 (Alex Lees 31, Jonny Bairstow 22; Kyle Mayers 5/9) vs West Indies 297, 28/0 (Kraigg Brathwaite 20*, John Campbell 6*; Chris Woakes 0/13).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor