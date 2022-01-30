WI vs Eng, T20I: Hopefully will get off the mark tomorrow, says Moeen Ali

England stand-in skipper Moeen Ali expressed happiness after his side thrashed West Indies by 34 runs in the fourth T20I of the five-match series here at the Kensington Oval on Sunday.

With this win, England has levelled the five-match series at 2-2 and the series decider will go ahead on Sunday evening.

"I thought we were outstanding. We started well at the top and finished really well. This is exactly what we want; to put the bowlers under pressure and learn from previous games. I went from not being able to hit the ball and then a couple of shots, you get the momentum and you keep going. I got a couple of low scores, so happy to get some runs and hopefully will get off the mark tomorrow," said Moeen Ali after the game.

"It was nice to get a few overs in with the new ball and pick up a couple of wickets. We want to put a team out that can win. Adil (Rashid) is a great bowler but he's kind of old and needs to be taken care of. Powell is a dangerous batter and we had to get him out early and that's why I kept Rash going," he added.

Chasing 194, West Indies was not able to get the desired impetus to their innings and in the end, the hosts fell 34-run short of the target. Kyle Mayers (40) and Jason Holder (36) got going with the bat, however in the end, their efforts did not prove enough.

Earlier, Moeen Ali played a knock of 63 runs off just 28 balls with the help of 1 four and 7 sixes to help England post 193/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

For England, Jason Roy (52) and James Vince (34) also got going with the bat while for West Indies, Jason Holder scalped three wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

