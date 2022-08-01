WI vs IND: Second T20I to begin at 10 PM due to delay in luggage arrival

The second T20I between India and West Indies, which was supposed to start at 8:00 PM IST, will now commence at 10:00 PM. The game, scheduled to be played on August 1 at Warner Park in St Kitts, has been delayed as the Indian team’s luggage did not arrive on time. As a result, the match will begin two hours later.The two teams played the first T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, where India won by 68 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The players moved to St. Kitts for the second and third T20Is, but since there was a delay in the luggage arrival, the match had to be rescheduled. The final two T20Is were scheduled to be played in Florida, but there are chances of a change in venue as the two teams are yet to get a visa clearance.Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s match 2nd T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners, and all other stakeholders,” Cricket West Indies said in their official statement.



