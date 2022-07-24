India aim to go one step ahead in second ODI against West Indies

India narrowly escaped defeat in the first ODI against West Indies to go 1-0 in the three match series. Taking guard again the two sides meet again for the second match today. The home side displayed an improved show in the first game. The unavailability of Jason Holder is still a big concern for the hosts who is down with COVID

Meanwhile, India on the other hand will aim to seal the series. India's bowling has been a major concern in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. In the last game, it was Sanju Samson's wicket keeping that saved India. The game is crucial for the fringe players like Gill and Samson to stamp their authority in the 50 over arena. Both teams are likely to go in with an unchanged squad.