Shikhar Dhawan Becomes 'Pankha Wala Baba,' Mimics 'Laddu Mutya' in Hilarious Instagram Reel (Watch Video)

Star left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan's cricket style is beloved by fans. He is also active on social media, keeping up with trending songs and Instagram reels, often creating content to entertain his audience. Currently Laddu Mutya Baba who stops celling fan while it is in motion. Every star on social media is recreating this viral reel and so is Shikhar Dhawan. In video Shikhar Dhawan mimicking 'Pankhe Wale Baba' and his fans are loving it.

Shikhar Dhawan's this reel has gone viral on social media. In Video Shikhar is seen sitting on chair, while his friends lift chair closer to fan. Shikhar then stops fan in motion with his hand and then bless everyone.

Professionally, Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of international and domestic cricket. This decision marks the end of an illustrious career where he played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is for India.

Talking about his personal life, Dhawan recently went through a divorce from Aesha Mukerji in 2023, which was granted on the grounds of mental cruelty. This separation has had a profound impact on his family dynamics, particularly concerning his relationship with his son, Zoraver, who lives in Australia with his mother. Dhawan has expressed that he has had no contact with Zoraver for several months, which he finds emotionally challenging23. Despite these difficulties, Dhawan emphasizes the importance of family time and often travels to Australia to be with them whenever possible