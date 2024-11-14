Shikhar Dhawan Signs with Karnali Yaks for Inaugural Nepal Premier League

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan will play for Karnali Yaks in the upcoming inaugural season of the Nepal Premier League (NPL), scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 21. The tournament, organized by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN), will feature eight teams.

𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐆𝐚𝐛𝐛𝐚𝐫, 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐉𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐉𝐢, 𝐭𝐨 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢 𝐘𝐚𝐤𝐬!



𝐌𝐫. 𝐈𝐂𝐂, 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐤𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐧, 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞,… pic.twitter.com/eLvum1jlET — Karnali Yaks (@KarnaliYaks) November 14, 2024

Dhawan, known for his aggressive batting style, joins Karnali Yaks as the franchise expressed excitement over his signing. “Welcoming the one and only Gabbar, our Jattji, to Karnali Yaks! Known for his unmatched dominance, Shikhar Dhawan joins us for NPL. The 2nd highest run-scorer in IPL and a true game-changer – get ready for unforgettable action!” the team posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Gabbar is here to run wild with the Yaks! 🔥⚡️



A champion with countless records is ready to bring his international flair to Karnali Yaks! 💪#NPLT20 | #NepalCricketpic.twitter.com/sQD2t8m6I6 — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) November 14, 2024

The 38-year-old left-hander is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history with 6,769 runs from 222 matches at an average of 35.25. Dhawan also has two centuries and 51 fifties in the tournament. He was last seen captaining Punjab Kings before stepping away from the IPL due to injury issues in recent years.

The Nepal Premier League also welcomed Dhawan’s participation. “Gabbar is here to run wild with the Yaks! A champion with countless records, ready to bring his international flair to Karnali Yaks!” the official NPL account posted on X.

Dhawan’s international career spanned 34 Tests, 167 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 68 T20Is. He scored 6,793 runs in ODIs, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties, with an average of 44.11. Dhawan played his last international match for India in December 2022 and announced his retirement from all formats of the game in August 2024.