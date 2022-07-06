Shikhar Dhawan to captain ODI squad in West Indies, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah rested

Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the three-match ODI series on their tour of West Indies later this month, the BCCI announced on Wednesday (July 6). Ravindra Jadeja will serve as Dhawan's deputy in a squad that has notable absentees in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.India's tour of the West Indies and USA begins with the ODI leg in Trinidad starting July 22. They will subsequently play five T20Is against the two-time world champions, in Trinidad, St Kitts and Lauderhill (Florida) with the tour finishing with the two T20Is in the USA on August 6 and 7.

Team India ODI squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh