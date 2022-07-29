Sanju Samson added to India's squad for 5-match T20I series against West Indies

BCCI has added Sanul Samson to to India's squad for 5-match T20I series against West Indies. The board added Samson's name on the day of the first T20I in Trinidad while KL Rahul's name was excluded from the roster.Samson wasn't a part of the initial roster for the Indian team while Rahul's participation was subject to him proving fitness. The Karnataka batter, who had tested positive for Covid-19 about a week ago, seems to have failed to recover in time.

As per the roster on BCCI website, the board decided to replace him with Samson who has done well in the recent opportunities he got.He was a part of the Indian squad for the 3-match ODI series against Windies too. He got to feature in all the matches, scoring 12, 54 and 6 not-out. Samson had also played 1 T20I against Ireland earlier, scoring 77 runs, putting forward his case for a more regular spot in the Indian team in T20Is.As for Rahul, he has been undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. While the BCCI is yet to provide clarity on his fitness, chances are high that Rahul would be next seen in action on the tour of Zimbabwe.