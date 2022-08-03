Rohit Sharma recovering well after suffering freak injury in 3rd T20 against West Indies

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who retired hurt in the third T20I, said after the match that his body was doing "okay". India won the third T20I against West Indies by seven wickets.Rohit suffered a back spasm injury while batting in the second innings. He looked in good touch for the five balls he faced, scoring 11 runs but went back to the dugout after he could not continue.

However, India chased down the target easily within 19 overs to go 2-1 in the series. Speaking at the post-match presentation Rohit said, “My body is okay, we have a few days in between so hopefully it should be okay.” BCCI later shared an update that the medical team is "monitoring Rohit's progress". Suryakumar Yadav was the star with the bat for India. The two teams will now travel to USA subject to visa clearance of the players. The fourth T20I is scheduled on 6 August.

