'Wish he will recover soon’ - Marcus Stoinis shares heartfelt message for Rishabh Pant

Marcus Stoinis has shared a heartfelt message for Rishabh Pant who is currently recovering in Mumbai after horrific car crash. One player definitely missed this season badly and it is Rishabh Pant he is unfortunately not with the team. I wish he will recover soon and come back to the field,” said Stoinis as quoted by Hindustan Times.

This time we don't want to lose the trophy. The team never wants to lose it but this could be the third time and we don't want to give up this year. Our squad is too strong and facing India on their soil is a bit difficult as we have to face spin tracks over there.""India have some specialist bowlers like R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja those can bowl really well but we are also coming with some specialist spinners so you can expect a good competition this time,” the all-rounder added. India and Australia face each other in the Test arena once again when the latter return to the subcontinent in February. Australia will be touring India for four Test matches, starting on February 9 in Nagpur. This will be their first Test series in India since the feisty 2016/17 Border-Gavaskar Series and they will be looking for their first series win against the hosts since 2015.