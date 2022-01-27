Women's Ashes, 1st Test: We feel pretty positive about the day that we had, says Sciver

Canberra, Jan 27 England vice-captain Nat Sciver feels the team is ‘pretty positive after they fought back on day one of the womens Ashes Test at the Manuka Oval on Thursday. England had reduced Australia to 43/3 before Rachael Haynes (86) and captain Meg Lanning (93) shared a 169-run partnership for the fourth wicket. But in the end, England took out the duo before claiming two more as Australia ended day one at 327/7 in 97 overs.

"It was a pretty good day I think for us, I think we probably won the first session, we were really happy with taking three wickets with the new ball and then probably got a little bit wide and a little bit wayward in the middle session and then brought it back at the end. So, we feel, I think, pretty positive about the day that we had," said Nat after the match.

Nat, along with Katherine Brunt, were the shining lights for England on the day, taking three wickets each. Nat credited Katherine for her drive to bowl and pick wickets. "'hat's the bowler she is really. She brings the energy for everyone. You know'you're in the battle when Katherine comes on to bowl and'she's done it for years now and will never change hopefully."

Nat signed off by saying England were a little frustrated with the dropped catches on day one. England had dropped Rachael on 14, Meg on 44 and Tahlia McGrath on 48 at the fag end of t'e day's play. "I think no-one needs to drop chances and all the bowlers can do is create them 'nd we've got to make them really and the bowlers worked really hard for us."

"We're frustrated with the drops and I guess a little bit of a lack of energy in the middle session so it can be a bit frustrating at times and then you get a wicket and you feel 'ike you're on top of the world again. So, tha's the ups and downs of Test cricket."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor