Women's Ashes: Beaumont, Brunt's partnership keeps England's challenge alive

Nottingham [UK], June 24 : Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt's counterattack against Australian bowlers brought the game back to parity on the second day of the one-off Ashes Test at Trent Bridge.

England ended the day with a score of 218/2 with Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt unbeaten at scores of 100(154)* and 41(44)*.

The hosts received an early blow in the form of Emma Lamb as she was sent back to the pavilion by Annabel Sutherland.

England managed to regroup with Beaumont and skipper Heather Knight at the crease. The duo took charge and controlled the flow of the game.

Australia needed a breakthrough desperately and Ashleigh Gardner found an outside edge off Knight with the help of some extra bounce. Healy made no mistake taking the catch. The England skipper departed for a score of 57(91).

Australia's trouble again started to mount after the arrival of the Sciver-Brunt.

She took a few balls to settle down and once she found her first boundary, there was no stopping her.

Beaumont brought her maiden Test ton in the second last over of the second day.

England managed to put up 218/2 but they still trail by 255 runs. Day 3 could turn out to be a big challenge for them due to the amount of spin and the uneven bounce that spinners will get to enjoy for the remaining three days.

Earlier in the Day, Sutherland completed her century. Garth joined the party as she smacked a four with a sweep shot to send the ball through square leg. Garth's intensity to rotate the strike rose with each passing over. Both batters managed to hang on to their wickets till the final over before lunch. Australia ended the session with a score of 439/8.

The duo managed to hold onto their 75-run partnership till the 121st over. Ecclestone got the crucial breakthrough as she dismissed Garth. The ball went on to hit her on the back leg, she reviewed the on-field decision with hopes of surviving, but the screen showed three reds which meant Kim Garth had to depart for a score of 22(76).

Two overs later Ecclestone completed her maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket as Darcie Brown punched the ball straight into the hands of the bowler. This marked the end of Australia's innings for a score of 473.

Brief Scores: Australia 473 (Annabel Sutherland 137(184)*; Ellyse Perry 99(153) and Sophie Ecclestone 5/129) vs England 218/2 (Tammy Beaumont 100(154)*; Nat Sciver-Brunt 41(44)* and Annabel Sutherland 1/28).

