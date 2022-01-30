Women's Ashes Test: We declared wanting to take 10 wickets, says Meg Lanning

Canberra, Jan 30 Australia skipper Meg Lanning said the declaration after batting for 64 overs was to have a crack at taking 10 England wickets on the final day of the one-off women's Ashes Test at the Manuka Oval on Sunday.

After being on the backfoot for a large part of the chase, Australia made a sensational comeback to take six wickets for 26 runs though they missed out on a win by just one scalp.

"I still didn't know what happened in the last hour. We declared wanting to take those 10 wickets. Obviously, England batted really well but proud of the way we got back into the game taking wickets," said Meg after the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meg stated that the thrilling draw showed that Australia isn't dependent on one or two players. "That's the great thing, we aren't relying on one or two players, that says a lot for the pathway programs and that's the strength of our side. Annabel Sutherland was outstanding."

With Australia leading 6-4 in the ongoing multi-format Ashes, they are just needing a win in the ODI series to clinch the series. Meg signed off by saying that she would now rest in order to recover for the ODIs.

"I will take a few days to get over this. I need a rest after that. It's a great series, two great sides. Looking forward to the ODI series now."

