Women's Asia Cup: Shafali, Deepti shine as India beat Thailand by 74 runs; enter final

Sylhet (Bangladesh), Oct 13 Shafali Verma made a quick-fire 47 while Deepti Sharma bagged phenomenal figures of 3/7 as India defeated Thailand by 74 runs to enter the final of Women's Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

After India posted 148/6 in their 20 overs on a sluggish pitch, their bowlers produced another stunning show to restrict Thailand to 74/9 in their 20 overs.

India now await the winner of the second semifinal between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, to be held later in the afternoon, to see who they come up against in the title clash on Saturday.

Brief scores: India 148/6 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Sornnarin Tippoch 3/24) beat Thailand 74/9 in 20 overs (Nattaya Boochatham 21, Naruemol Chaiwai 21; Deepti Sharma 3/7, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/10) by 74 runs

