Women's CWC: Alyssa Healy praises Darcie Brown for her contribution to Aus' victory

Australia batter Alyssa Healy praised her fellow teammate and teenage pacer Darcie Brown for her fiery spells which helped her side in maintaining a no-loss record in the first five matches of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

Australia have played five matches and won all of them. Out of those five, Darcie was a part of three wins and was the star bowler in the clashes against New Zealand and India, as she scalped three wickets in each match.

"It's really fun to keep back a little bit further than I normally would. Darcie coming down-breeze, downhill [in Wellington] is a sight to behold," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Alyssa Healy as saying.

"Full credit to our coaching and fitness staff for resting her when we needed to and playing her in the games we've needed her. She's done an outstanding job. We're going to need her for the back end of the tournament so keeping her as fresh as we can is the way to go. She's been awesome," she added.

Healy played a knock of 72 from 65 balls and took Australia to the legendary chase of 278 runs and a victory by 6 wickets on Saturday against India.

"That's something we pride ourselves on in this group, the ability to potentially win a game from anywhere and situation. When our backs are against the wall, we fight our way out of it. That's exactly what you need in one-day cricket, that's exactly what you need in a World Cup. You need to find a way to win games and, yes, the first half of our game wasn't perfect, but it wasn't disastrous," said Healy.

"Potentially they could have put 300 on us and if we had batted first, we would have been looking at that score as well knowing how good the wicket was. Not being perfect was probably a good thing. You don't want to be playing your perfect cricket now," she added.

With the victory over India, Australia has sealed a berth in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

( With inputs from ANI )

