Women's CWC: Our team sets out to win events like these, says Alyssa Healy after WC win

After the seventh ICC Women's Cricket World Cup win, Australian wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy who won the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament award said her side set out to win major events like these.

Australia are crowned the champions of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after beating England by 71 runs here at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday.

The brilliant display of batting by Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, and Beth Mooney gave Australia an upper hand over England in the first innings of the summit clash of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

Healy played a brilliant knock of 170 while Haynes and Mooney scored 68 and 62 runs, respectively, to take Australia's total to 356/5 in the first innings. The bowlers did a splendid job for Australia to bowl England out for 285 after Alyssa Healy's sensational 170 had helped them to a score of 356/5 to win the World Cup for the record-extending 7th time.

"I never imagined in my wildest dreams. We knew the first ten were challenging, you had two world-class bowlers swinging the ball. We had to set up the game for the middle order. I enjoy batting with Rachael Haynes, not sure if she says so. No way (on two fifties and two hundreds). I shouldn't have received this award but Rach should have because I just turned up for the last two games. I enjoyed being out there," said Alyssa Healy in a post-match presentation.

"I'm 32 and I've seen it all. Our team sets out to win events like these and everyone is sort of keen to get out there and do just that, grateful for the opportunity. You probably couldn't have asked for anything more. Proud of the batting unit. We have done some amazing things this whole tournament, so to be able to do it one more time on the biggest stage was impressive," she added.

