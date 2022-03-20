Women's CWC: Sophie Devine retired hurt, Amy Satterthwaite to lead NZ in 2nd Innings against Eng

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine will not return in the second innings for fielding after she was forced to retire hurt while batting in ICC Women's Cricket World Cricket Cup match against England on Sunday.

Devine pulled up sore when attempting to turn for a second run on the first ball of the 15th over at Eden Park and the veteran batter knew something was amiss. In her absence, vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite will lead the side.

"Medical staff treated Devine for a back injury on the side of the pitch, before the White Ferns skipper hobbled off the ground to the applause of the crowd. Devine had looked in good touch for the Kiwis as she had raced along to 37* from just 42 deliveries as New Zealand look to post a big total in their must-win clash against England," stated an official statement by ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

"After being forced to retire hurt, the White Ferns skipper was treated for the injury and recovered well enough to return to the crease when New Zealand lost Lea Tahuhu for a duck to fall to 155/6 in the 38th over. But Devine failed to last much longer as she holed out to Charlie Dean in the deep for 41 as New Zealand stumbled late in their innings. The severity of Devine's injury is currently being determined," stated further.

New Zealand has posted a target of 204 runs for England with Maddy Green and skipper Devine becoming the top-scorers for their side.

( With inputs from ANI )

