Women's Premier League: RCB rope in Sania Mirza as team's mentor

Bengaluru, Feb 15 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza as the teams mentor for Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

The franchise feels Sania, winner of six Grand Slams, is a perfect fit into RCB Play Bold philosophy.

"Be it cricket or tennis, athletes are made of the same grain, fiercely competitive, love their sport and face pressure situations in their game. Sania Mirza has done just that for 20 years across her illustrious career of 6 Grand Slams & 43 WTA Titles," RCB said in a media release.

As per RCB, Sania's stature as one of the leading role models for innumerable women prompted the team management to onboard her to motivate and encourage the women's team.

"It is a pleasure for me to join the RCB women's team as a mentor. Indian women's cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women's Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch. RCB and its brand philosophy perfectly resonates with my vision and outlook as that's how I have approached my playing career and it's also how I see contributing to sports post my retirement," said Sania.

"RCB has been a popular team and much followed team in the IPL over the years. I am immensely happy to see them building a team for the Women's Premier League as it will push the women's sports to new heights in the country, open new doors to women cricketers and help make sports the first career choice for young girls and young parents with a girl child," she added.

Meanwhile, Rajesh V Menon, Head and Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said that Mirza, who has been honoured with Padma Bhushan, Arjuna Award and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, is the perfect role model.

"We are glad and honoured to welcome Sania Mirza as mentor of the RCB women's team. She is the perfect role model with her success stemming out of her sheer hard work, passion, and determination, despite many challenges in her playing career," said Menon.

"Sania is someone our young generation looks up to and she can motivate, encourage our team as she herself has been an uber competitive player who understands how to overcome challenges and handle pressure at various situations at the highest level of sports. Her stature and gravitas as well as her attitude will inspire and bring the much needed panache to transform the team with a Bold Personality," she added.

Earlier, RCB acquired a team that is a mix of world's top and most talented 18 players during the WPL auction on Monday in Mumbai.

The franchise acquired the services of star India batter Smriti Mandhana and added notable international names to their squad such as Australian duo of all-rounder Ellyse Perry and medium pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine, England's skipper Heather Knight and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk along with India under-19-star Richa Ghosh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor