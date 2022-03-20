Women's WC: We have proved our critics wrong, says West Indies coach Courtney Walsh

Hamilton, March 20 West Indies head coach Courtney Walsh said that the team has proved its critics wrong after winning against New Zealand, England and Bangladesh at the 2022 Women's World Cup.

The Caribbean side sits at the third spot in the table and can open up a four-point gap over India and England with a victory over Pakistan on Monday (March 21).

Walsh's side is on the cusp of reaching the last-four stage despite heavy defeats to India and Australia, but Walsh, a veteran of 132 Tests, believes that the West Indies are silencing their pre-tournament critics with wins.

"I'm very pleased. When we left home, a lot of people probably didn't give us any chance and our last campaign wasn't as we would have liked it to be. This one started very, very well. So, everybody had high hopes. And then we lost two games which is a disappointment, which you can understand from the fans, as we want to win, and we want to do well," he said.

"We know that there's a level of concern because we have had three low scores, but I still back the ladies to come out and do well. I am concerned about the low scores that we've had. But there's enough confidence in them to turn that around," the coach added.

Hayley Matthews' all-round exploits have been crucial to the West Indies' success with the 24-year-old the tournament's joint top wicket-taker and seventh highest run-scorer.

Legendary fast bowler Walsh reserved special praise for his star performer who he hopes can kick on into the latter stages.

"Matthews has had a tremendous tournament, very special. She's a very special player. She's just gone about her business in the interest of the team. And when you have people playing like that for the team and preparing to do anything that requires to get the team over the line, as a coach, you have to be happy to have a player of that calibre in your team," he said.

"I'm very, very pleased to be in the position that we're in now, very happy for the performances of the individuals who have put their hand up."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor