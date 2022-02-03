Women's World Cup: Sophie Devine to lead New Zealand, Leigh Kasperek left out

Sophie Devine will lead the White Ferns (New Zealand women) squad with an experienced core and a sprinkling of youthful exuberance at the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, in New Zealand.

Amy Satterthwaite will be Devine's deputy; that pair along with Suzie Bates making their fourth appearance at an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. Wicket-keeper Katey Martin and experienced quick Lea Tahuhu are set to feature in their third World Cup and have over 150 ODI appearances between them.

The squad features three frontline spin options with Melie Kerr and Frankie Mackay joined by young Auckland Hearts left-arm spinner, Fran Jonas, who wasn't born the last time the World Cup was held in New Zealand in 2000.

Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair and Jess Kerr round out the seam bowling options for the White Ferns with Rowe making her second appearance at the 50-over showpiece. Maddy Green, Lauren Down and Brooke Halliday take the specialist batting spots in the squad while Hayley Jensen fills the seam-bowling all-rounders role.

"I would like to congratulate the 15 players selected to represent the WHITE FERNS at the World Cup here in New Zealand," head coach Bob Carter said in an official statement.

"It doesn't get much better than competing at a World Cup in your home country and I know the entire team and support staff are really excited by the prospect," he added.

Carter noted there's been a buzz around the group for a while and said both the players and support staff were excited, and keen to get underway on March 4.

"It's been a pleasure working with this group for an extended period of time. We've had this pinnacle event on our radar for a while and I know the whole squad has put in a lot of work to get to this point," he said.

Squad Sophie Devine (capt) Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

( With inputs from ANI )

