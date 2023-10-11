World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat, Shardul Thakur replaces Ashwin

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Zazai won the toss and opted to bat against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The in-form Indians will miss the services of young cricket prodigy Shubman Gill, who has not travelled with the team to Delhi due to a severe bout of dengue fever. India opened the tournament with an emphatic win over five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India have made one change in their lineup, with off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin misses out in favour of Shardul Thakur.The game did not always look in India's favour, with the top order getting out early, but the stellar innings of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli helped the team to a memorable six-wicket win from a score of 2/3.Afghanistan, on the other hand, had a tough start to the ODI World Cup with a six-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in their first encounter at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.