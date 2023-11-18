World Cup 2023 Final: Do's and Don'ts for spectators to follow at Narendra Modi stadium

The ICC Cricket World Cup finale is poised to take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. In the showdown between India and Australia for the world title, a crowd of approximately 1.25 lakh spectators is expected at the world's largest cricket stadium. For those fortunate enough to be part of this event, here are some essential tips to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Refrain from Bringing Items: It is advised not to carry any items, such as AirPods, earphones, power banks, and cables. Additionally, compact items like lipsticks, lip balms, and sunscreens may be confiscated. Only mobile phones and flags are permitted. Avoid carrying covers for sunglasses; wear your sunglasses on your head instead.

Locker facility: If you find it necessary to bring other essential items, you have the option to use nearby locker facilities, typically charging a fee of Rs 500. However, it is recommended to leave such belongings in your car.

Order Food in Advance: Regarding food purchases, it's advisable to carry cash as UPI might not be functional. Inside the stadium, a bottle of water may cost around Rs 100-200. While bringing your own bottles is not allowed, you can purchase them and refill within the stadium premises, order the food at your seat in advance.

Exercise caution with Street Vendors: Refrain from purchasing items from street vendors selling mementos before the match, as these may be confiscated at the gate. If you're interested in souvenirs, it's advisable to consider buying them after the match has concluded to avoid any inconveniences.

Stay Hydrated: The cricket board has arranged for water at various counters in the stadium complex. However, due to the high number of people seeking water, exercise caution and show consideration during the queues. It is recommended to carry your water from those stalls to your seats, as vendors in the seating area may not sell water during their rounds. This ensures that you stay hydrated without any inconvenience during the match.