Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli return to Mumbai after India's World Cup loss

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. The couple arrived in Mumbai after India’s loss against Australia at World Cup Final on Sunday. The World Cup Final took place at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. For the uninitiated, Australia won by 6 wickets at the World Cup final.In the video, Virat is seen wearing a grey oversized T-shirt and denim jeans, Anushka, on the other hand, wore a salwar suit as she made her way to the car.

The actress was also seen hugging her parents Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ashima Sharma as she bid adieu to them at the airport. On Sunday, a photo went viral in which Virat is seen hugging Anushka after India lost at the Narendra Modi stadium in the World Cup 2023 final. In it, the Band Baaja Baaraat actress was seen consoling her husband. Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a hush-hush affair in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11, 2017. Their wedding took place among close family and friends. The duo got married after dating each other for almost four years. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Vamika.