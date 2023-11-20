Glenn Maxwell's Indian-origin wife receives hate for supporting Australian team

A day after Australia beat India in the final of the 2023 edition of the Cricket World Cup, the wife of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell took to Instagram to address the ‘hate’ directed at her by some Indian cricket fans. After receiving a barrage of hateful comments and direct messages (DMs), she posted, “(I) can’t believe this needs to be said but you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth…where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband + father of your child plays in #nobrainer.

“Take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues,” Vini Raman emphasised. It must be mentioned that she was born and raised in Melbourne city of Australia. She is of Indian-Tamil origin and married Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell in March 2022.Glenn Maxwell scored the winning runs for the Australian side. He also played a crucial knock of 200 runs against the Afghanistan team and set the momentum for his team ahead of the semi-finals and finals of the 2023 World Cup. The Aussie batsman dominated Indian bowlers with Travis Head being the star of the chase. Australia complete a chase of 241 with six wickets to spare for a record-extending sixth title in the tournament that started way back in 1975."Never expected this, not in a million years, truly an exceptional day. A lot better than sitting on the couch at home," Head said after his heroics that silenced a packed crowd of over 1,30,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Australia recovered after losing three wickets for 47 runs in the sixth over thanks to the 192-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Head and Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out off 110 balls).