WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians bowlers run riot to restrict Delhi Capitals to 131/9 in final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 : Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews' three-wicket hauls respectively helped Mumbai Indians (MI) restrict Delhi Capitals (DC) for 131/9 in 20 overs in the summit clash of Women's Premier League 2023 (WPL) here at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Meg Lanning scored the highest for DC with 35 runs off 29 deliveries while Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey stitched up an unbeaten 52-run partnership to guide their team to a respectable total. For Mumbai, Wong and Matthews bagged three each while Melie Kerr scalped two wickets.

Put to field first, Mumbai Indians got off to a fiery start as their star bowler Issy Wong gave Delhi Capitals back-to-back blows as she delivered two full-toss deliveries, dismissing Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey in the second over of the innings.

The right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Meg Lanning then handled the charge and slammed Mumbai bowlers for boundaries at regular intervals.

Lanning hammered Nat Sciver-Brunt for 13 runs slamming three back-to-back fours. However, Rodrigues' stint at the crease was short-lived as she handed an easy catch to Hayley Matthews in Wong's spell after scoring 9 runs.

Marizanne Kapp then came out to bat, but the batter could not do much and fell prey to Melie Kerr after scoring 18 off 21 deliveries.

Exemplary fielding efforts from Amanjot Kaur and Yastika Bhatia gave Delhi a big blow as Lanning was run out after scoring 35 off 29 deliveries. At this point, Delhi kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Mumbai bowlers completely dominated Delhi as Jess Jonassen fell prey to Matthews, who caught and bowled the batter. Matthews then delivered a stunning over to dismiss Minnu M and Tya Bhatia back-to-back in the 16th over of the game.

Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav fought back and slammed Saika Ishaque for 10 runs in the 17th over of the innings.

Shikha hammered Wong for 20 runs slamming three boundaries and one maximum. In the last over Radha Yadav hit back-to-back two sixes and took her team's total to 131/9 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 131/9 (Meg Lanning 35, Radha Yadav 27; Hayley Matthews 3-5) vs Mumbai Indians.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor