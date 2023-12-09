WPL Auction 2024: India's Kashvee Gautam becomes most expensive uncapped player

Australia's Annabel Sutherland emerged as the most expensive player in the ongoing 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) auctions. Delhi Capitals secured Sutherland for ₹2 crore after a bidding battle with Gujarat Titans, who had the maximum spots to fill in the WPL 2024 auctions. India's batter Vrinda Dinesh became the most expensive Indian player so far, fetching ₹1.30 crore as she was picked up by UP Warriorz.

The WPL auction 2024 witnessed intense bids from representatives of five teams: Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz. Gujarat Titans, having the maximum spots to fill, secured high-value player Phoebe Litchfield for ₹1 crore.

South African pacer Shabnim Ismail garnered significant interest from franchises, with Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians engaging in a tough bidding war. Ultimately, the defending champions Mumbai Indians secured Ismail for ₹1.2 crore.

India's fast-bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam was also a focal point of discussion, with RCB initially engaging in a bidding war with Gujarat Giants. Later, UP Warriorz entered the fray, and after intense discussions, UP Warriorz secured Kashvee Gautam for ₹2 crore, while Gujarat Giants secured the player.

Despite her young age of just 20, she has already grasped records in the women's circuit. Playing in the women's domestic U19 competition, recorded a hat-trick for her team Chandigarh against their rivals, Arunachal Pradesh in a thrilling one-day match. In the Women's Senior T20 Trophy 2023, she demonstrated her impeccable bowling skills by bagging 12 wickets in just seven matches.

Uncapped batter Vrinda Dinesh emerged as the highest-valued Indian player in the WPL 2024 auctions. Initially, Gujarat Giants and RCB vied for the batter, and as RCB withdrew, UP Warriorz entered the bidding, with the final amount settling at ₹1.3 crore. Vrinda Dinesh is set to play for UP Warriorz in the upcoming WPL 2024 season.