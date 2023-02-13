WPL Player Auction: Delhi sign Jemimah, Shafali, Meg Lanning; Bangalore add Renuka, Lucknow get Deepti

Mumbai, Feb 13 Delhi Capitals didn't sign a single player despite being in contention in the first two marquee sets of the Women's Premier League (WPL) player auction in Mumbai on Monday.

But in set three, they got their first three signing in top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues (INR 2.2 crore), who led India's chase of 150 against Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup, followed by India's U19 Women's T20 World Cup winning captain Shafali Verma (INR 2 crores) and Australia's multiple World Cups winning skipper Meg Lanning (INR 1.1 crores).

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, in sparkling form, was sold to UP Warriorz for INR 2.6 crores while pacer Renuka Thakur was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 1.5 crores. England vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, winner of the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022 award, was sold to MI for INR 3.2 crores.

Warriorz also added Australia's pace allrounder Tahlia McGrath for INR 1.4 crores and South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail for INR 1 crore. MI also got in New Zealand's leg-spin all-rounder Amelia Kerr for INR 1 crore. Gujarat Giants bolstered their batting stocks by getting in Australia's Beth Mooney and England's Sophia Dunkley for INR 2 crores and INR 60 lakhs.

