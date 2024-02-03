"Your bat has become a magic wand": Cricketers laud Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent double ton

New Delhi [India], February 3 : India's Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent double ton against England in the second Test impressed many and left iconic batter Sachin Tendulkar and Shikhar Dhawan in awe of the southpaw's exceptional knock.

Jaiswal's sublime 209 from 290 balls was the first session's outstanding hand and the one that India desperately needed to regain their footing in this series.

The 22-year-old opener was a cut above the others, the only Indian hitter who dared to anticipate the type of challenge that England would undoubtedly present when it was their turn to bat.

Tendulkar lauded Jaiswal's "super effort" against England.

Well done Yashasvi. Super effort.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/lhlKB5ilCK— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2024

"Well done Yashasvi. Super effort," Tendulkar posted on X.

Star Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan glorified Jaiswal's knock and called the opener's bat a "magic wand."

Yashasvi Jaiswal, you beauty, your bat has become a magic wand. Congratulations to a spectacular 200 runs! 🌟 Rewriting cricket history, one milestone at a time! #Yashasvi200 @ybj_19 #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/v7SzJ8e7CG— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 3, 2024

"Yashasvi Jaiswal, you beauty, your bat has become a magic wand. Congratulations to a spectacular 200 runs! Rewriting cricket history, one milestone at a time! #Yashasvi200," Dhawan posted on X.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was also left in awe of Jaiswal's inning and called the opener's story as "greatest story in world sport."

Jaiswal - one of the greatest stories in world sport! 🩵— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 3, 2024

"Jaiswal - one of the greatest stories in world sport!" Pietersen said.

India's star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said, "Yashasvi my brother! Only upwards from here."

Yashasvi my brother! 🤙 Only upwards from here 👏 pic.twitter.com/INULkr8roJ — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 3, 2024

With marvellous six and four Jaiswal brought up his maiden double hundred in Test cricket, which was followed by his leap and punches in the air celebration.

Praising Jaiswal, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif said India have found an all-format opener who can player spin and is capable of shifting gears.

"Good player of spin, great footwork, fine defence, capable of shifting gears, the only test that remains is against quality pace attack. In Yashasvi Jaiswal India have found an all-format opener," Kaif posted on X.

The thrilling contest between Jaiswal and Anderson came to an end as the young Indian opener went for the big hit against the veteran England pacer but handed a catch to Jonny Bairstow at the extra cover. Jaiswal departed after scoring 209 runs in 290 balls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor