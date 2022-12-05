Yuvraj calls Shubman Gill a strong contender to open for India in 2023 World Cup

Gurugram, Dec 5 Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Monday said that young Shubman Gill is progressing very nicely in his career and should be a strong contender to open for 'Men in Blue' in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

The 23-year-old Gill has done well in his international career so far. He had scores of 50, 45 not out and 13 in the recent ODI series in New Zealand. However, the right-hander batter is not part of ongoing ODIs against Bangladesh.

"I think Shubman is doing very well and progressing very nicely in his career. I really feel that he should be a strong contender to open for India in the 2023 World Cup," Yuvraj told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind.

After hanging his boots from all forms of the game in 2019, the two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj has served as the mentor to many young cricketers from his state. The likes of Shubman, Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Harpreet Brar had benefited from his experience and mentoring during the Covid-19-induced lockdown in 2020.

"Shubman is very hardworking, is on the absolute right path and I see him going towards greatness in the next 10 years," the former cricketer said.

The 40-year-old is also the brand ambassador of the third T20 World Cup Cricket Tournament for the Blind, which will be held from December 6 to 17 in India.

The participating nations for World Cup 2022 are Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the host, India. Around 150 players will be participating from all the countries and the tournament, which has a total of 24 matches, will take place in nine cities in India.

The World Cup is an initiative of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with Samarthanam Trust for the disabled, who have been organising this championship since 2012.

"When CABI first approached me, the first thought that came to my mind was that even when I was half-awake during my active playing days, I would not dare to face a ball, then how do these cricketers do it? They are real-life heroes," said Yuvraj.

"I feel blessed and honored to be amongst them and as a brand ambassador, I call upon more and more corporates, the government, the public and the media to come forward and support these passionate cricketers. On my part, I pledge to do whatever is in my power to support Cricket for the Blind. I wish all the participating teams the very best of luck," he added.

The tournament is also being organised to mark the World Disability Day celebrations universally. The observance of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

Sandeep Singh, former Indian hockey player and Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Govt. of Haryana, Dr. Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, President of the CABI, Raymond Moxley, Secretary General, World Blind Cricket Ltd. (WBC) and Swami Nirbhayanda Saraswati, President, Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashrama, Gadag & Bijapur, Karnataka were also present at the inauguration event at the Tau Devi Lal stadium.

