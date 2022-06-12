Zazai, Zadran power Afghanistan to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe in first T20I

Handy knocks from Hazratullah Zazai (45) and Najibullah Zadran (44*) powered Afghanistan to a six-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series at Harare on Saturday.

Good bowling by Afghanistan restricted Zimbabwe to 159/8. Afghan team has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Zimbabwe elected to bat first and got off to a shaky start, losing opener Innocent Kaia (6) at the score of 12. Then Wessley Madhevere and skipper Craig Ervine tried to stabilise the innings but their promising stand was cut short at 30 runs after pacer Nijat Masood caught and bowled Ervine for 9. From then on, Zimbabwe started losing wickets at regular intervals and never really had big partnerships.

Sikandar Raza (45), Madhevere (32) and Regis Chakabva (29) were notable contributors for Zimbabwe.

Nijat Masood dominated bowling for Afghans, taking 3/39. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi got a wicket each.

Chasing 160, Afghanistan were off to a good start with openers Hazratullah Zazai (45) and wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz (33) putting up an 83-run stand for the first wicket in ten overs.

The equation was down to 54 from last four overs. Usman Ghani and Darwish Rasooli fell cheaply and the visitors were 134/4 in 17.2 overs needing 26 runs in 16 balls.

Najibullah Zadran (44*) and Nabi (15*) powered Afghanistan to a six-wicket win with four balls to spare.

Zadran was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his knock.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe 159/8 (Sikandar Raza 45, Wessley Madhevere 32, Nijat Masood 3/39) lost to Afghanistan 160/4 in 19.2 overs (Hazratullah Zazai 45, Najibullah Zadran 44*, Ryan Burl 3/14) by six wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

