Zimbabwe score historic ODI win against Australia

Townsville, Sep 3 Zimbabwe's 28-year-old leg-spinner Ryan Burl took five wickets as he guided the visitors to a historic three-wicket win against powerhouse Australia in the third and final One-day International here on Saturday.

Though Australia clinched the series 2-1, it was the manner in which the hosts capitulated which stood out, with nine of their batters scoring in single digits. Opener David Warner, with his patient 96-ball 94, helped the hosts to 141 before they were bundled out in 31 overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe notched up the required runs for the loss of seven wickets in 39 overs for a memorable win.

Brief scores: Australia 141 in 31 overs (David Warner 94; Ryan Burl 5/10) lost to Zimbabwe 142/7 in 39 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 35, Regis Chakabva 37 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3/30) by three wickets.

