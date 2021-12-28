Zimbabwe to tour Sri Lanka for 3 ODIs in January 2022

Zimbabwe will tour Sri Lanka in January next year for a three-match ODI series, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe team will arrive in the country on January 10, 2022. The matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, under a bio-secure bubble.

"The Zimbabwe National Team will tour Sri Lanka during January 2022 to take part in a 03 Match ODI Series," SLC said in a statement.

The three-match ODI series will start on January 16 while the second and third game will be played on January 18, and January 21.

( With inputs from ANI )

