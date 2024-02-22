BSEB Opens Correction Window, Releases Dummy Admit Cards for DElEd 2024-25 Entrance Exam

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened a window for application form correction and released dummy admit cards for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance examination 2024-25. Candidates can download their dummy admit cards and make changes to their application forms on the official website, deledbihar.in.

Application Correction Option available

The dummy admit cards are available to all candidates who successfully submitted their application forms and paid the required fee. The application correction window is open from February 22nd to 26th, 2024.

Make Changes if Needed:

BSEB urges candidates to carefully review the information on their dummy admit cards and make necessary changes during this window. Changing categories requires an additional fee, and failing to pay will result in no actual admit card being generated.

Correction Deadline:

BSEB emphasizes that this is the only opportunity to make changes to applications. No further window will be available after February 26th.

Downloading Your Dummy Admit Card: