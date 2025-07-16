CBSE Board Directs Schools to Create ‘Oil Boards’ To Curb Harmful Oil Use, Promote Healthy Lifestyle

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) directed schools to promote healthy lifestyles among students and run a campaign by creating 'Oil Boards' in school premises. This campaign aims to inform schoolchildren about the harmful effects of excessive cooking oil consumption through food items, such as junk snacks. Earlier, CBSE issued a circular directing the creation of 'Sugar Boards' to inform schoolchildren about the effects of sugar if they consume it in excess.

The central board directs schools to install digital posters, paintings, or signage at school canteens, cafeterias, lobbies, and other premises to raise awareness about the harmful consumption of oil. School administration can also use leaflets with messages on healthy lifestyles and the benefits of cutting oil from daily diets. They show dos and don'ts on this topic.

𝐂𝐁𝐒𝐄 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐮𝐩 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐲 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬.



In a letter to all school heads, #CBSE has urged the promotion of healthy meals and physical activity through the… pic.twitter.com/56iJPd2ZPR — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 16, 2025

Also Read | 5 Powerful Walking Variations for Weight Loss, Posture, and Pain Relief.

Promoting healthy meals and physical activity: Provide nutritious and healthier food options, including more fruits, vegetables, and low-fat choices. Limit the availability of sugary drinks and high-fat snacks. Encourage physical activity by promoting the use of stairs, organising short exercise breaks, and facilitating walking routes within the school.

CBSE added that a few prototype designs of such ‘Oil Boards’ are provided in Annexure-I, which schools may customise according to their specific requirements. Students can also be encouraged to create these boards as part of experiential learning activities. Relevant IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) materials—including posters and videos—are available on the official YouTube channel of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

“This is in continuation with our earlier Circular No: Acad-26/2025 Dated: 14.05.2025 on Sugar Boards. The data points out that there is a sharp rise in obesity among both adults and children. As per NFHS-5 (2019-21), over one in five adults in urban areas are overweight or obese. As per The Lancet GBD 2021 obesity forecasting study, published in 2025, the number of overweight and obese adults in India is projected to rise from 18 crores in 2021 to 44.9 crores by 2050, making it the country with the second-highest global burden. Prevalence of childhood obesity is impacted mostly by poor dietary habits and reduced physical activity," the CBSE circular reads.