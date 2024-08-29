Indian Railways Recruitment 2024: Apply for 7,951 Jobs by August 29, Click Here

An important announcement has been made for students preparing for government jobs, particularly in the railway sector. The Indian Railways is conducting a mega recruitment drive for 7,951 posts. Today is the last day to apply, so if you haven't done so yet, make sure to submit your application by 11:59 PM. This recruitment process will fill positions such as Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant.

The application process began on July 30, and today (August 29) marks the final opportunity to apply. After 11:59 PM, no applications will be accepted. However, a correction window will be available from August 30 to September 9, 2024, for any modifications after fee payment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official RRB website at rrbapply.gov.in. Regarding vacancies, the Railways is inviting applications for a total of 7,951 positions. Among these, 17 posts are specifically for Chemical Supervisor/Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research, which are available only in Gorakhpur. The remaining 7,934 posts include Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant.

The educational qualifications and age limits vary for different posts, with detailed information available on the official website. Candidates aged between 18 and 33 years as of January 1, 2025, are eligible to apply, and age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories. For the application fee, payments can only be made online. Candidates from the SC, ST, Women, Transgender, Minorities, Ex-Servicemen, and Economically Backward Classes (EBC) categories will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 250. Applicants from all other categories will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500.

The selection process will include a computer-based examination conducted in two phases. Candidates who successfully clear both stages will be called for medical examination and document verification. Those interested in applying should carefully read the instructions before submission and regularly check the official website for updates until the examination occurs.