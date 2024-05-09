Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Out: KSEAB Declared Class 10 Results on karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared results for the class 10th on Thursday, May 9. Students can view their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results on the official website of KSEAB at karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted from March 25 to April 6. About 78 schools across Karnataka recorded zero percent results, three of which are in Bengaluru. More than 8 lakh statewide candidates appeared for the Karnataka Class 10 board examination.

Here Are the Steps to Check Karnataka SSLC Results 2024:

1: Visit KSEAB's official website at karresults.nic.in.

2: Click on the link for Karnataka SSLC Result 2024.

3: Enter details like hall ticket number and other personal details asked, and submit.

4: The result will be displayed on the screen.