Maharashtra Board Exam 2026 Dates: State Board Announces Timetable for SSC and HSC Exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the timetable for the upcoming board examination for classes 10th and 12th. The detailed schedule for SSC and HSC exams is available at the official website of Maharashtra Board at mahahsscboard.in.

HSC (12th) Exam Date:

According to the schedule released on the official website, HSC exams will be held between February and March. The exam for class 12 will start on February 10, 2026 and conclude on March 11, 2026. The written exams will be conducted in two shifts. Morning shift will begin from 11 am to 2 pm and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Morning Shift: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

February 10, 2026: Morning - English

February 11, 2026: Morning - Hindi, Afternoon - German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian

February 12, 2026: Morning - Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi (Arabic/Devanagari), Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali. Afternoon - Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali.

February 13, 2026: Morning - Maharashtra Prakrut, Sanskrit. Afternoon - Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic.

February 14, 2026: Morning - Organisation of Commerce and Management

February 16, 2026: Morning - Logic, Physics

February 17, 2026: Morning - Secretarial Practice, Home Management

February 18, 2026: Morning - Chemistry, Afternoon - Political Science

February 21, 2026: Morning - Mathematics and Statistics, Afternoon - Percussion Instruments

February 23, 2026: Morning - Child Development, Agricultural Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology

February 24, 2026: Morning - Economics

February 25, 2026: Morning - Biology, History and Development of Indian Music

February 26, 2026: Morning - Book Keeping and Accountancy, Geology. Afternoon - Textiles

February 27, 2026: Morning - Geology. Afternoon - Co-operation

February 28, 2026: Morning - Food Science and Technology. Afternoon - Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation

March 2, 2026: Morning - Defence Studies

March 4, 2026: Afternoon - Psychology

March 6, 2026: Morning - Commerce Group Paper 1 (Banking, Office Management, Marketing & Salesmanship, Small Industries & Self Employment, Agriculture, Fishery). Afternoon - Library and Information Science.

March 7, 2026: Afternoon - Geography

March 9, 2026: Afternoon - History

March 10, 2026: Morning - Commerce Group Paper 2 (Banking, Office Management, Marketing & Salesmanship, Small Industries & Self Employment, Agriculture, Fishery).

March 11, 2026: Afternoon - Sociology

Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2026 PDF Direct Link

Also Read | MPSC Announces Forest Service Main Examination Results, Interview Dates to Be Published Separately.

SSC (10th) Exam Date:

Class 10th examination will be held from February 20, 2026 to March 18, 2026. Similarly like HSC, SSC papers will be conduction in two shifts, 11 AM to 2 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.

Morning Shift: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

February 20, 2026: Morning - First Language (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi). Afternoon - Second or Third Language (German, French).

February 21, 2026: Morning - Vocational/Technical Subjects (e.g., Multi Skill Assistant Technician, Agriculture, Mechanical Technology, etc.).

February 23, 2026: Morning - Second or Third Language (Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi). 11 AM to 1 PM - Second or Third Language Composite Course.

February 25, 2026: Morning - Second or Third Language. 3 PM to 5 PM - Second or Third Language Composite Course

February 27, 2026: Morning - First Language English and Third Language English.

March 4, 2026: Morning - Second or Third Language Hindi. 11 AM to 1 PM - Second or Third Language Composite Course.

March 6, 2026: 11 AM to 1 PM - Mathematics Part I – Algebra. Arithmetic (for eligible Divyang Candidates)

March 9, 2026: 11 AM to 1 PM - Mathematics Part II – Geometry

March 11, 2026: 11 AM to 1 PM - Science and Technology Part I. 11 AM to 1:30 PM - Physiology & Hygiene (for eligible Divyang Candidates).

March 13, 2026: 11 AM to 1 PM - Science and Technology Part II

March 16, 2026: 11 AM to 1 PM - Social Sciences Paper I (History and Political Science)

March 18, 2026: 11 AM to 1 PM - Social Sciences Paper II (Geography)

Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2026 PDF Direct Link