Maharashtra Elementary Drawing Result 2024 Out at dge.doamh.in, Check Merit List Here

The Directorate of Arts, Maharashtra has announced the results of the Elementary Drawing Grade Exam 2023. Candidates who participated in the examination can access their results on the official website at doa.maharashtra.gov.in. The Maharashtra Elementary Drawing Exam 2023 took place from October 04 to 07, 2023. The result is available in PDF format, eliminating the need for login credentials.

Earlier, on January 31, 2024, the Directorate of Arts Maharashtra had already released the Intermediate Drawing Result 2024. To check the Maharashtra Drawing Elementary Result 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of DoA Maharashtra at dge.doamh.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Elementary Drawing Grade Exam 2023 Merit List" A PDF of the result will be displayed on the screen Check for your name and roll number in the list Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The result includes crucial details such as Rank, Centre Number, Seat Number, Candidate Name, Name of the Centre, Date of Birth, and Prizes (Rs.).

The Maharashtra Elementary Drawing Exam, an annual examination conducted by the Directorate of Art, Government of Maharashtra, is open to students who have completed the 6th standard. Scores from this exam are essential for admission into higher art specialized courses like Fine Arts, Commercial Arts, Textile Design, Fashion Design, and Interior Design.

The Elementary Grade Examination comprises four papers:

Object Drawing – 2 ½ hours Memory Drawing – 2 hours Design – 2 hours Plain Practical Geometry & Lettering – 2 hours

The merit list for Maharashtra Elementary Drawing Exam 2023 includes top achievers: