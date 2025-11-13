Maharashtra To Hold MHT-CET Exam Twice A Year From 2026, Giving Students Two Chances at Admission

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) will now be conducted twice annually for students aspiring to enter Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM), Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB), and Master's of Business Administration (MBA) courses, starting from the 2026–27 academic session. Under the revised plan, students must appear for the first exam, while the second attempt is optional. If a candidate sits for both exams, the higher score will be considered during admissions.

This update was confirmed following a review led by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil and the State CET Cell, with the move aiming to grant students more flexibility—mirroring the approach taken by the national JEE Main exam.

According to the announced schedule, the first CET will be held in April and a second session in May. The MHT-CET serves as the primary entrance route for engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and related professional courses across Maharashtra, and the new exam structure is expected to improve opportunities and fairness for participating students.