TN NMMS Result 2024 Out at dge.tn.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has released the results for the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination (NMMSSE) today, February 28, 2024, at 4 PM. Candidates who participated in the exam can check their results on the official website, apply1.tndge.org, by entering their login credentials.

To access the TN NMMS Result 2024, candidates need to input their roll number or application number in the provided login window. The result includes essential details such as the student's name, marks obtained, rank, and more.

The Tamil Nadu NMMS result 2024 exam took place on February 3, 2024, and witnessed the participation of over 2,25,490 students. This scholarship exam aims to provide financial assistance to students from economically weaker backgrounds.

Here is a step-by-step guide for students to check and download their TN NMMS Result 2024 online:

Visit the official website: apply1.tndge.org On the homepage, click on the TN NMMS Result 2024 link. Submit the required login details. The Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. View and download the scorecard. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

For additional information and details regarding TN NMMS Result 2024, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website: apply1.tndge.org.

