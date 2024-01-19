'12th Fail' Fame Medha Shankar Talks Social Media Success Following Blockbuster

Medha Shankar, the breakout star of the critically acclaimed film "12th Fail," has seen her social media following explode since the movie's release on streaming platforms. Previously a relative unknown on Instagram with only 16,000 followers, Shankar now boasts a staggering 1.9 million fans, a testament to the film's impact and her captivating portrayal of IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

In a recent interview, Shankar acknowledged the dramatic shift, admitting she had previously neglected her social media presence. "I never cared about Instagram and didn't put content regularly," she confessed. However, the overwhelming response to "12th Fail" has opened her eyes to the platform's immense power. "Now I am understanding that you are considered a star not only because you are a great actor but also because your social media blew up," she said, highlighting the importance of online engagement for actors in today's digital landscape. Beyond fostering fan connections and promoting her work, Shankar recognizes the potential for financial gain inherent in her newfound social media fame. "Considering social media, we have to agree that it pays a lot," she stated, anticipating increased brand collaborations and opportunities as her online presence continues to grow.

While acknowledging the financial benefits, Shankar's primary focus remains on the artistic and professional possibilities unlocked by her newfound platform. "The film's success and the appreciation for my performance will open up new and exciting opportunities for me," she said, expressing optimism for the future. Medha Shankar's story is a compelling example of the transformative power of social media in the modern entertainment industry. From relative obscurity to online stardom, her journey reflects the growing importance of digital platforms in shaping public perception and propelling actors to new heights.