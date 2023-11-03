17 mobile phones stolen outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat on SRK's birthday

Thieves stole mobile phones of at least 17 Shah Rukh Khan fans who were among hundreds of people gathered to wish the Bollywood actor on his 58th birthday outside his home in suburban Bandra, Mumbai Police said on Friday. As per a report by Indian Express, nearly 17 people lost their mobile phones outside the actor's residence on Thursday, following which the Bandra police registered two complaints. The report also states that despite tight security outside Mannat, over a dozen mobile phones were stolen from the iconic spot. This is not the first time that fans have lost their mobile phones outside Mannat while waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. Similar cases took place last year as well as in previous years. In 2019, two fans lost their phones, and two years prior to that nearly 13 fans lost their handset on November 2.

The Jawan actor on his birthday greeting fans outside Mannat twice on Thursday. He even came on the boundary wall fence in the evening to thank his fans for all the love they have shown.




