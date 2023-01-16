28th Critics Choice Awards: Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor for 'The Whales'

Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser's performance in the psychological drama film 'The Whale' earned him the title of Best Actor at the 28th Critics Choice Awards in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.

The Twitter handle of the Critics Choice Awards shared a post and wrote, "Congratulations to #BrendanFraser, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actor. #TheWhale #CriticsChoiceAwards."

As per People magazine, 'The Whale' actor, 54, beat out actors Austin Butler (Elvis), Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Bill Nighy (Living) to clinch the victory.

Fraser's commitment to 'The Whale', in which he played an approx 250 kgs man who reckons with the limits of his reclusive life over a period of five days, has earned him multiple award nods, including a Golden Globe nomination.

While accepting the trophy, Fraser described 'The Whale' as a film about love and said, " It's about redemption. It's about finding the light in a dark place, and I'm so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that is incredible," including Hong Chau, Sadie Sink, Ty Simpkins and playwright/screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter, according to People magazine.

He concluded, through tears, "If you like Charlie, who I played in this movie in any way, struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you're in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you, too, can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen."

Previously, Fraser relished the limelight at the Venice Film Festival and received plaudits for his performance in Darren Aronofsky film.

According to Variety, a US based news outlet, the 53-year-old actor maintained his calm while strolling the red carpet of the prestigious festival before sobbing in the auditorium when audiences applauded the star for his performance for six minutes.

