"6 saal puraane photos...": Shraddha Kapoor drops throwback pics with 'Stree' director-producer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 : Shraddha Kapoor, who is basking in the success of her recent film Stree 2, treated fans with a special throwback picture that was taken six years ago during the making of the first Stree film.

The 'Stree' actress took to her Instagram account to share a collage of two pictures in which the actress looks stunning in a red off-shoulder dress, posing alongside Stree director Amar Kaushik and the film's producer, Dinesh Vijan at what seems to be a party. The trio can also be seen smiling brightly.

Along with the post, the actress wrote a caption that read, "6 saal puraane photos, pehli "Stree" ke dauraan humaare "Stree" aur "Stree 2" ke super duper blockbuster producer aur director ke saath Thank you Dinoo aur Amar @amarkaushik mujhe apne kamaal, bemisaal aur lajavaab "Stree" picharon mein shamil karne."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Soon after Shraddha dropped the post, fans chimed in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "Okkkk now when "Stree 3" is coming," to which the actress replied, "Humare mastermind se pucho @amarkaushik."

"Apna Aadhar card ka photo aur upload kar do," wrote a second user.

Meanwhile, Shraddha and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Stree 2' is unstoppable and continues to achieve new heights as the movie has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country in its second week at the box office.

The film is indeed ruling the box office. The film is running in its 2nd week now, and it seems to have seen no effect of the new releases.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has scored a total Rs 453.60 crore net during the second week.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a Box Office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.

'Stree 2' is directed by Amar Kaushik. Actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film.

Not only Varun, Akshay Kumar also made a special appearance. He was hailed for his performance.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor